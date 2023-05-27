JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by KLK Capital Management LLC

KLK Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.1% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,791,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,378.2% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,100,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 4,064,396 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,027,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,015,239,000 after buying an additional 3,264,482 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,480,408,000 after buying an additional 2,918,554 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,169,000 after buying an additional 2,628,701 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,579,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,749,982. The company has a market capitalization of $400.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,578 shares of company stock valued at $18,543,247. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

