JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Informa (LON:INF) Price Target to GBX 690

Informa (LON:INF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 680 ($8.46) to GBX 690 ($8.58) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on INF. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 805 ($10.01) price target on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.33) price objective on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Informa has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 724.29 ($9.01).

Get Informa alerts:

Informa Stock Performance

Shares of Informa stock opened at GBX 705.60 ($8.78) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 695.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 659.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,940.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. Informa has a 12 month low of GBX 498.80 ($6.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 732.80 ($9.11). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.87.

Informa Increases Dividend

Informa Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 1%. This is an increase from Informa’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Informa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,166.67%.

(Get Rating)

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.