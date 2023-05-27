JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Price Target to GBX 545

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 540 ($6.72) to GBX 545 ($6.78) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut B&M European Value Retail to a hold rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.22) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded B&M European Value Retail to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 460 ($5.72) to GBX 550 ($6.84) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 350 ($4.35) to GBX 380 ($4.73) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 485 ($6.03) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 476.43 ($5.93).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

B&M European Value Retail Price Performance

Shares of BME opened at GBX 462 ($5.75) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 481.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 454.72. The company has a market cap of £4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,184.62 and a beta of 1.09. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of GBX 289 ($3.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 503.40 ($6.26). The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.40.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.