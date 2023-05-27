JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR) Stock Price Up 1.4%

JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR – Get Rating) shares rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.95 and last traded at $56.95. Approximately 4 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.16.

JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 million, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR – Get Rating) by 5,100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.10% of JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF worth $25,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Carbon Transition U.S. Equity ETF (JCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap US stocks that are selected with a preference toward lower carbon footprint. JCTR was launched on Dec 9, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

