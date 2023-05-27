Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JLL. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

JLL stock opened at $144.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.28. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $123.00 and a 12 month high of $202.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.17.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

