John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.65

Shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.65 and traded as low as $25.83. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $26.15, with a volume of 68,282 shares traded.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Trading Up 3.7 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average is $32.32.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (BTO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.