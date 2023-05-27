John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.65

Shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.65 and traded as low as $25.83. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $26.15, with a volume of 68,282 shares traded.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Trading Up 3.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average is $32.32.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 151,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 16,247 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 400,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,336,000 after buying an additional 19,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company raised its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

