Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WVE. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.00.

Wave Life Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WVE opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $360.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of -0.90. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $7.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wave Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:WVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.05). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1,038.84% and a negative net margin of 1,021.14%. The company had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 million. Equities analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 256.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $41,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, optimization, and production of novel stereopure oligonucleotides. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

