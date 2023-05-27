Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 484.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Japan Exchange Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:JPXGY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,481. Japan Exchange Group has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $8.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.45.
Japan Exchange Group Company Profile
