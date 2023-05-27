Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 248.40 ($3.09).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on J. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.05) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 230 ($2.86) to GBX 270 ($3.36) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.54) to GBX 295 ($3.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 320 ($3.98) to GBX 295 ($3.67) in a report on Tuesday.

Jacobs Engineering Group Price Performance

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.