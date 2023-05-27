Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) CEO Taylor Melvin Buys 20,000 Shares

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) CEO Taylor Melvin acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 770,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,547,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Ivanhoe Electric stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $16.55.
Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.22). Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 4,217.06%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IE. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 227.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 533.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.
Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.
