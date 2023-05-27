IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Trading Down 2.4%

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP – Get Rating) was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 5,789 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 28,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

IT Tech Packaging Trading Down 2.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.37 million during the quarter. IT Tech Packaging had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IT Tech Packaging

IT Tech Packaging Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IT Tech Packaging stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of IT Tech Packaging, Inc. ( NYSE:ITP Get Rating ) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,313,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415,409 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.33% of IT Tech Packaging worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of paper products. It operates through the Dongfang Paper and Baoding Shengde segments. The Dongfang Paper segment produces printing paper and corrugating medium paper. The Baoding Shengde segment produces digital photo paper.

