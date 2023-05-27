IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Trading Down 2.4%

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP – Get Rating) was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 5,789 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 28,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.
IT Tech Packaging Trading Down 2.4 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.37 million during the quarter. IT Tech Packaging had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%.
IT Tech Packaging Company Profile
IT Tech Packaging, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of paper products. It operates through the Dongfang Paper and Baoding Shengde segments. The Dongfang Paper segment produces printing paper and corrugating medium paper. The Baoding Shengde segment produces digital photo paper.
