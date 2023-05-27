Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Isoray Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.34. Isoray has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $54.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Isoray stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 553,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,577 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.39% of Isoray worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

About Isoray

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

