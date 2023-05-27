iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 134.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,645 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 388.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 451.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.35.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.