iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO) Shares Up 2.4%

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.84 and last traded at $30.79. 184,288 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 89,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.06.

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $320.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000.

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF Company Profile

The iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (IRBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global equities involved in robotics and artificial intelligence. IRBO was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

