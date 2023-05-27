iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Sold by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,087,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 112,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 74,692 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 375.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 331,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 262,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.07.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

