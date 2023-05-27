iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Acquired by KLK Capital Management LLC

KLK Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. KLK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWU. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,420,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,876,000 after acquiring an additional 33,345 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 112,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 74,692 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWU traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,712,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,879. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

