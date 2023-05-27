iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Purchased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,518,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,574,000 after acquiring an additional 38,656 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 613,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,032,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 599,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,069,000 after buying an additional 61,336 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,541,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.68. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $64.72 and a one year high of $82.06.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Stories

