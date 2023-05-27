iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.12% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $46,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $48.85 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $50.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.76.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

