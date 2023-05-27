iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Stake Lowered by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,476.5% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.5% in the third quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $106.47 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.41 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.01.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

