iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,180,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 143,417 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.15% of iShares Gold Trust worth $40,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Motco increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 70,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $992,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 160,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $18,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.92. 2,158,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,735,480. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.85. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

