iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Short Interest Up 207.7% in May

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, an increase of 207.7% from the April 30th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares GNMA Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNMA. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ GNMA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,027. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.13. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $47.35.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.