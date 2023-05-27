iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Stock Price Down 1%

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.57 and last traded at $51.86. Approximately 85,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 124,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.37.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.30.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 298.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 114.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.