iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,860,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $92.49 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $96.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.53.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.