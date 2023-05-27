iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 309,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,302,000 after buying an additional 11,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.09. 2,688,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,083,047. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.75.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

