Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.24. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $12.66.

Insider Activity

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $104.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 43.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ronald Silver sold 2,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $33,419.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $492,196.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,822.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald Silver sold 2,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $33,419.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,377 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 179,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 84,400 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 20,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 29,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

