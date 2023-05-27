IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) Shares Down 0.7%

IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.64 and last traded at $27.64. 47 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.83.

IQ Healthy Hearts ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.91 million, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.15.

Get IQ Healthy Hearts ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQ Healthy Hearts ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF in the third quarter worth $955,000.

About IQ Healthy Hearts ETF

The IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (HART) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Candriam Healthy Hearts index, a market-cap-weighted index composed of global stocks with favorable health-related ESG ratings. HART was launched on Jan 14, 2021 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Healthy Hearts ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Healthy Hearts ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.