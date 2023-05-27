Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Ipsen Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IPSEY traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 537. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.98. Ipsen has a twelve month low of $21.17 and a twelve month high of $31.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ipsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.22.

Ipsen Company Profile

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience, and rare diseases. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Care. The Specialty Care segment focuses on oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and rare diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

