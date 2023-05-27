IOTA Reaches Market Cap of $538.65 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 27th. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a market cap of $538.65 million and $6.27 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003720 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00008538 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000092 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

