Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Short Interest Down 65.9% in May

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the April 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSCD traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.91. 141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.89 and its 200 day moving average is $88.09. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.96.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.329 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at about $350,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

