INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:IPU) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $427.61

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:IPU – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 427.61 ($5.32) and traded as high as GBX 430.29 ($5.35). INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 427 ($5.31), with a volume of 55,651 shares changing hands.

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £146.15 million, a P/E ratio of -382.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 427.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 434.61.

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.79 ($0.08) per share. This is a boost from INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.75. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1,592.92%.

About INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

