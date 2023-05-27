Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Short Interest Update

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
IPKW traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $33.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,861. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.36. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $37.63. The firm has a market cap of $79.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.93.
Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile
The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.
