Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Short Interest Update

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IPKW traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $33.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,861. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.36. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $37.63. The firm has a market cap of $79.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 54,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.