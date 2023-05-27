Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) Trading 1.8% Higher

Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.99 and last traded at $21.98. 47,772 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 176% from the average session volume of 17,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.58.

Invesco India ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $94.07 million, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.92.

Institutional Trading of Invesco India ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco India ETF by 14,225.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 165,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 164,446 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco India ETF by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 204,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 93,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco India ETF by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 59,472 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco India ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 40,799 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco India ETF by 393.1% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 47,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 38,102 shares during the period.

Invesco India ETF Company Profile

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

