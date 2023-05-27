Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF (LON:EQQQ) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25,780.94

Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF (LON:EQQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25,780.94 and traded as high as $27,659.00. Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF shares last traded at $27,618.00, with a volume of 7,513 shares.
Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25,841.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $24,503.76.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF (EQQQ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.