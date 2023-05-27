Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the April 30th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 142.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 11,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of PTF stock traded up $4.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.63. 8,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,305. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.88 and a fifty-two week high of $137.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.85 and its 200-day moving average is $125.35. The company has a market cap of $260.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.23.

About Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

