Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) Share Price Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $119.56

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.56 and traded as low as $118.46. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust shares last traded at $118.54, with a volume of 28,011 shares trading hands.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FXB. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 11,092.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 551,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,196,000 after acquiring an additional 546,844 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 417.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the third quarter worth about $301,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

