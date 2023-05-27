Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $525.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $491.35.

Intuit Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ INTU opened at $418.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $433.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.43. The company has a market capitalization of $117.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $490.83.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,541,277,000 after buying an additional 281,362 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,660,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,484,790,000 after buying an additional 120,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,099,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,948,558,000 after buying an additional 210,246 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,183,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,305,151,000 after buying an additional 73,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,518,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,362,659,000 after purchasing an additional 217,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

