Intrust Bank NA Sells 753 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Avient were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avient by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Avient by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Avient by 398.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Avient by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Avient in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $38.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.53. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $52.37.

Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Avient had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.12%.

Wall Street Analyst

Several analysts have commented on AVNT shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.



