Intrust Bank NA Sells 271 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Intrust Bank NA cut its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $13,509,000. Game Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $729,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $7,810,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 252,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 57,907 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $138.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of -20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.69. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $141.96.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTWO. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.46.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

