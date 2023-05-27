Intrust Bank NA Purchases New Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 44.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $49.19 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $51.63. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.554 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 54.66%.

SLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.78.

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

