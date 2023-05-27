Intrust Bank NA Buys Shares of 10,720 Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVTR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 43.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth $1,318,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 67.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 7.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 28.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVTR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

Avantor Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,727.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,407. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,727.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,407. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $97,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.57. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $33.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.