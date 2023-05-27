Intrust Bank NA Acquires Shares of 4,493 Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,493 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRFT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,627 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,112 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,477,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,657 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Perficient

In related news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson bought 634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.87 per share, with a total value of $50,003.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,897.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $715,077.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at $9,668,129.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph C. Derrickson purchased 634 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,003.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,897.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Perficient Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRFT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, April 17th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $78.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $110.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.81.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). Perficient had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The firm had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 million. Research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perficient Profile

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Further Reading

