Intrust Bank NA Acquires New Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $292.00 to $317.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $232.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.60.

Insider Transactions at Saia

Saia Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total transaction of $734,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at $556,925.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,953 shares of company stock worth $1,450,996 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

SAIA opened at $284.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.03 and a fifty-two week high of $306.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $274.92 and its 200 day moving average is $258.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.28 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Featured Articles

