Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Interroll in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get Interroll alerts:

Interroll Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IRRHF opened at $2,342.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,342.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,336.54. Interroll has a one year low of $2,079.01 and a one year high of $2,342.00.

About Interroll

Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. It offers rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company's products and solutions include rollers and wheels, power supplies, controls, conveyor modules, carton flow, stacker cranes, transfer cars, pallet flow, and smart pallet movers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interroll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interroll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.