International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $149.38

Shares of International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 149.38 ($1.86) and traded as low as GBX 136.52 ($1.70). International Public Partnerships shares last traded at GBX 140.20 ($1.74), with a volume of 4,771,063 shares.

International Public Partnerships Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 24.20. The firm has a market cap of £2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 778.04 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 144.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 149.24.

International Public Partnerships Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. International Public Partnerships’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,444.44%.

Insider Transactions at International Public Partnerships

International Public Partnerships Company Profile

In related news, insider Julia Bond purchased 8,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £11,983.44 ($14,904.78). 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

