Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Securities boosted their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.27.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $427.74 million, a P/E ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $21.86.

Institutional Trading of Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $77.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.89 million. Research analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

