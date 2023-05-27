Insight Holdings Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Insight Holdings Group LLC cut its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. MongoDB comprises 0.2% of Insight Holdings Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Insight Holdings Group LLC owned 0.06% of MongoDB worth $7,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in MongoDB by 1,468.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 372.9% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,988.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 49,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total value of $11,206,609.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,586,868.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,108 shares of company stock valued at $30,127,927. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MongoDB Trading Down 0.5 %

Several research firms recently commented on MDB. KeyCorp raised their target price on MongoDB from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Guggenheim lowered MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.22.

NASDAQ:MDB traded down $1.55 on Friday, reaching $283.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,906,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,210. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $390.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.48.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.20. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.84 million. Research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

See Also

