Insight Holdings Group LLC Buys 7,912,118 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Insight Holdings Group LLC increased its stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,123,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,912,118 shares during the period. nCino makes up 21.7% of Insight Holdings Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Insight Holdings Group LLC owned about 35.23% of nCino worth $1,034,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of nCino by 2.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in nCino by 22.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in nCino by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in nCino by 6.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in nCino by 69.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of nCino stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.42. 675,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,634. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average is $25.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $39.83.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $109.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.47 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 25.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of nCino from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of nCino from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

In related news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 72,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $1,744,052.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 320,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,729.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $265,957.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 871,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,021,195.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 72,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $1,744,052.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 320,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,729.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,705 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,087 over the last 90 days. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

