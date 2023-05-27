Insider Selling: Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Director Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,100 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $111,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,470.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $101.13 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $117.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.26 and a beta of 2.03.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is presently -46.73%.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays raised shares of Wynn Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 61,023 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 622.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,669 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 57,445 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 14.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,537 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,198 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.