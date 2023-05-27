Insider Selling: Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) CEO Sells 18,699 Shares of Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) CEO Robert Winston Greyber sold 18,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $12,528.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,867,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,363.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vacasa Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:VCSA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 675,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,586. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29. Vacasa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.76. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $218.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.29 million. Research analysts predict that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Vacasa in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Vacasa in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vacasa by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 149,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 48,709 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Vacasa in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vacasa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Vacasa from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vacasa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.36.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

