Insider Selling: Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Major Shareholder Sells 82,000 Shares of Stock

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) major shareholder Ventures Fund V. Gener Flagship sold 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $510,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,425,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,879,830.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ SANA traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $6.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $9.55.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SANA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SANA. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 17,543 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,451,000 after purchasing an additional 500,173 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

